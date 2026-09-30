The Chef: Nicholas Cox

The Restaurant: Ember & Vine, Coral Springs

The Dish: Asparagus and Gnocchi

Ingredients:

550 g (1¼ lb) cooked russet potato, weighed after baking and scooping

2 large egg yolks

1 Tbsp kosher salt

125 g (about 1 cup) 00 flour, plus extra for dusting

Vegetables:

1 bunch asparagus, trimmed

6 oz maitake or oyster mushrooms, or a mix

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 lemon, zested

Olive oil

Fonduta:

½ cup heavy cream

2 Tbsp grated Asiago

1 Tbsp grated Pecorino Romano

Breadcrumb Topping:

2 Tbsp seasoned breadcrumbs

2 Tbsp grated Parmesan

1 Tbsp toasted, chopped sunflower seeds

⅛ tsp red chile flakes

Method of Preparation:

Bake potatoes: Heat oven to 400°F (205°C). Bake whole, unpeeled russets for 50-70 minutes, until completely tender. While hot, scoop out the flesh and weigh 550 g. Rice onto a clean work surface and let steam for 3-5 minutes. Add egg yolks and salt, then sprinkle over the flour. Gently fold together with a bench scraper. Knead by hand only 30-60 seconds, just until the dough comes together. Test one gnocco in simmering salted water. If it falls apart, add a small amount of flour. Divide dough into portions and roll into ¾-inch (2 cm) ropes. Cut into ¾-1-inch pieces. Leave rustic or shape on a gnocchi board/fork. Cook gnocchi in batches in gently boiling, salted water. Once they float, cook another 30-60 seconds. Remove and toss lightly with olive oil.

Vegetables & Sauce:

Blanch asparagus in salted boiling water for 45-75 seconds. Shock in ice water, drain, and cut into 1-inch bias pieces. Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sear mushrooms until deeply golden, about 5-8 minutes. Add asparagus and slightly cooled gnocchi. Sauté until the gnocchi are golden brown, about 3-5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium-low. Add cream, lemon zest, garlic, Asiago, and Pecorino. Toss gently until creamy and slightly thickened. Season to taste.

Finish:

Combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan, sunflower seeds, and chile flakes. Transfer gnocchi to a serving dish and finish generously with the breadcrumb mixture. Serve immediately.

Ember & Vine

5920 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076

(954) 775-8445

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