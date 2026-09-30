The Chef: Nicholas Cox
The Restaurant: Ember & Vine, Coral Springs
The Dish: Asparagus and Gnocchi
Ingredients:
- 550 g (1¼ lb) cooked russet potato, weighed after baking and scooping
- 2 large egg yolks
- 1 Tbsp kosher salt
- 125 g (about 1 cup) 00 flour, plus extra for dusting
Vegetables:
- 1 bunch asparagus, trimmed
- 6 oz maitake or oyster mushrooms, or a mix
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 lemon, zested
- Olive oil
Fonduta:
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 2 Tbsp grated Asiago
- 1 Tbsp grated Pecorino Romano
- Breadcrumb Topping:
- 2 Tbsp seasoned breadcrumbs
- 2 Tbsp grated Parmesan
- 1 Tbsp toasted, chopped sunflower seeds
- ⅛ tsp red chile flakes
Method of Preparation:
- Bake potatoes: Heat oven to 400°F (205°C). Bake whole, unpeeled russets for 50-70 minutes, until completely tender.
- While hot, scoop out the flesh and weigh 550 g. Rice onto a clean work surface and let steam for 3-5 minutes.
- Add egg yolks and salt, then sprinkle over the flour. Gently fold together with a bench scraper. Knead by hand only 30-60 seconds, just until the dough comes together.
- Test one gnocco in simmering salted water. If it falls apart, add a small amount of flour.
- Divide dough into portions and roll into ¾-inch (2 cm) ropes. Cut into ¾-1-inch pieces. Leave rustic or shape on a gnocchi board/fork.
- Cook gnocchi in batches in gently boiling, salted water. Once they float, cook another 30-60 seconds. Remove and toss lightly with olive oil.
Vegetables & Sauce:
- Blanch asparagus in salted boiling water for 45-75 seconds. Shock in ice water, drain, and cut into 1-inch bias pieces.
- Heat olive oil in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Sear mushrooms until deeply golden, about 5-8 minutes.
- Add asparagus and slightly cooled gnocchi. Sauté until the gnocchi are golden brown, about 3-5 minutes.
- Reduce heat to medium-low. Add cream, lemon zest, garlic, Asiago, and Pecorino. Toss gently until creamy and slightly thickened. Season to taste.
Finish:
- Combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan, sunflower seeds, and chile flakes.
- Transfer gnocchi to a serving dish and finish generously with the breadcrumb mixture. Serve immediately.
Ember & Vine
5920 Coral Ridge Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33076
(954) 775-8445
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