The Chef: Giancarlo Valera
The Restaurant: Amazónico, Miami
The Dish: Aguachile Ceviche
Ingredients:
3 oz sea bass, thinly sliced
1 oz lime and lemon juice mix
1/2 tsp onion salt or onion powder
1 tsp salt
1/4 red onion, sliced
1 tsp chopped cilantro
1 tbsp cucumber small diced
1 tsp fresno pepper diced
1 tsp serrano pepper sliced
cherry tomatoes
micro cilantro for garnish
Aguachile sauce:
16 oz Citrus mix (lemon and lime juice)
3 oz white onions
1 oz celery celery
1 garlic clove garlic
1 jalapeno pepper (seeded)
1/2 habanero pepper
1 serrano pepper
2.7 oz cucumber
Method of Preparation:
- In a bowl, season the fish with onion salt, peppers, citrus mix, chopped cilantro, fresno pepper, cucumber, red onion and regular salt.
For the Aguachile juice:
- Place all ingredients in a blender, blend all for 45 seconds, then strain into container.
- Add two ounces of juice into ceviche and mix well.
- Plate ceviche and garnish with serrano pepper, cherry tomatoes and micro cilantro.
Amazónico
800 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131
www.amazonicorestaurant.com
(645) 222-2000
