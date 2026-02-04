(WSVN) - A refreshing appetizer that requires zero cooking. Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Giancarlo Valera

The Restaurant: Amazónico, Miami

The Dish: Aguachile Ceviche

Ingredients:

3 oz sea bass, thinly sliced

1 oz lime and lemon juice mix

1/2 tsp onion salt or onion powder

1 tsp salt

1/4 red onion, sliced

1 tsp chopped cilantro

1 tbsp cucumber small diced

1 tsp fresno pepper diced

1 tsp serrano pepper sliced

cherry tomatoes

micro cilantro for garnish

Aguachile sauce:

16 oz Citrus mix (lemon and lime juice)

3 oz white onions

1 oz celery celery

1 garlic clove garlic

1 jalapeno pepper (seeded)

1/2 habanero pepper

1 serrano pepper

2.7 oz cucumber

Method of Preparation:

In a bowl, season the fish with onion salt, peppers, citrus mix, chopped cilantro, fresno pepper, cucumber, red onion and regular salt.

For the Aguachile juice:

Place all ingredients in a blender, blend all for 45 seconds, then strain into container.

Add two ounces of juice into ceviche and mix well.

Plate ceviche and garnish with serrano pepper, cherry tomatoes and micro cilantro.

Amazónico

800 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131

www.amazonicorestaurant.com

(645) 222-2000

