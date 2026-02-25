(WSVN) - Invite your friends over for a weekend brunch and whip up a tasty Latin and Caribbean version of an American classic. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Oumar Diouf
The Restaurant: Wyn Wyn, Miami
The Dish: Acarajé Benedict
Ingredients:
Acarajé Batter:
Dried black-eyed peas: 1 lb
Yellow onion, grated: 5 oz
Garlic, minced: 2 tbsp
Salt: 1½ tbsp
White pepper: 2 tsp
Oil (for frying)
Smoked Salmon or Ham for protein
Poached eggs
Dende Hollandaise (ingredients combined):
Egg yolks: 4
Lemon & orange juice: ½ cup
Clarified butter: 1½ cups
Cayenne & salt
Method of Preparation:
- Soak peas overnight.
- Remove skins, rinse clean.
- Blend peas with onion, garlic, salt, and white pepper until smooth.
- Whip batter to aerate.
- Fry spoonfuls in 350°F oil until crisp outside and tender inside.
To Plate:
- Split acarajé, add smoked salmon or ham, poached egg, hollandaise.
- Garnish with micro cilantro and chili powder.
- Serve with pico de gallo.
Wyn Wyn
2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33127
(Arlo Hotel)
(786) 522-6601
www.wynwynmiami.com
