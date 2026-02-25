(WSVN) - Invite your friends over for a weekend brunch and whip up a tasty Latin and Caribbean version of an American classic. That’s what’s cooking tonight as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Oumar Diouf

The Restaurant: Wyn Wyn, Miami

The Dish: Acarajé Benedict

Ingredients:

Acarajé Batter:

Dried black-eyed peas: 1 lb

Yellow onion, grated: 5 oz

Garlic, minced: 2 tbsp

Salt: 1½ tbsp

White pepper: 2 tsp

Oil (for frying)

Smoked Salmon or Ham for protein

Poached eggs

Dende Hollandaise (ingredients combined):

Egg yolks: 4

Lemon & orange juice: ½ cup

Clarified butter: 1½ cups

Cayenne & salt

Method of Preparation:

Soak peas overnight.

Remove skins, rinse clean.

Blend peas with onion, garlic, salt, and white pepper until smooth.

Whip batter to aerate.

Fry spoonfuls in 350°F oil until crisp outside and tender inside.

To Plate:

Split acarajé, add smoked salmon or ham, poached egg, hollandaise.

Garnish with micro cilantro and chili powder.

Serve with pico de gallo.

Wyn Wyn

2217 NW Miami Ct, Miami, FL 33127

(Arlo Hotel)

(786) 522-6601

www.wynwynmiami.com

