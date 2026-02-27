LOS ANGELES (WSVN) — This Black History Month, a show business veteran on both sides of the camera was honored for his work in film.

Known as the Godfather of African American Cinema, Bill Duke received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The day had an even more special meaning for the character actor whose credits include “Predator,” “Car Wash” and “Commando.” Thursday was also his 83rd birthday.

Duke has also directed movies like “A Rage in Harlem” and “Sister Act 2.”

