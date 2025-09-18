MIAMI (WSVN) - ABC network stars and 7News executives gathered in Miami to celebrate the partnership that has created ABC Miami on Channel 18.

Since its launch on Aug. 4, the ABC and 7News team are already a match made in heaven.

ABC World News Tonight Anchor David Muir thanked everyone involved in the partnership and said 7News viewers may see him anchoring from the Newsplex.

“I think we’re going to be anchoring from the Newsplex at some point. It’s an honor. It’s infectious,” said Muir.

“Good Morning America” correspondent Sam Champion called Miami his second home and said weather coverage brings a strong connection between ABC and 7News.

“I think weather is some of the most important news that happens in this area. You’re the best, I think we’re the best, so together, weather coverage becomes the most important thing we can do together,” he said.

ABC correspondent and Miami native Gio Benitez said that the partnership is a fabulous fit.

“Nobody in Miami covers breaking news like 7News. On the national level, nobody covers breaking news like ABC News. For those two worlds to collide is really special,” he said.

Andy Ansin, CEO of Sunbeam Television, the parent company of WSVN and ABC Miami, also attended the event. He told the audience that becoming an ABC affiliate is a fitting next chapter for the company.

“We want to thank ABC for trusting us with their brand, and we look forward for the fourth generation to work with you as well,” he said.

Sunbeam Co-President James Ansin said he looks forward to an exciting future.

“I also particularly want to thank our new ABC family, for your trust, knowing that combining the most watched broadcast network with our strong local news will make a perfect marriage,” said James.

The addition of ABC brings a flurry of daytime and prime-time programming to 7News viewers. TV stars attended the luncheon and met top executives.

When it was her turn to the microphone, talk show host Tamron Hall told the crowd working for 7News was an early career goal for her.

“Fun fact: I applied for a job, a very green reporter, at WSVN. I did not get the job. Thirty years later, I’m back!” said Hall.

The event was a perfect party to celebrate what is yet to come.

