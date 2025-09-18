MIAMI (WSVN) - It was another big day when it comes to TV news in South Florida, as the stars flocked to Wynwood to celebrate 7News’ partnership with ABC.

One of the best parts about joining the ABC family is all of the amazing people that come along with it. ABC stars from New York and Hollywood flew down to Miami to be a part of a glamorous party in Wynwood, Thursday afternoon.

“My stilettos aren’t tall enough. I should have gone six-inch, I should have,” said talk show host Tamron Hall.

The bash at Sparrow Italia celebrated the network’s new home in South Florida: ABC Miami on channels 18 and 7.2.

Among the celebrities who showed up to party were “General Hospital” star Laura Wright.

“My kids sent me a text. They were like, ‘Hey, Mom, are you going out to a club or something?’ And I was like, ‘Oh no, I’ve been there, done that,” she said.

“I need to get some wine,” said Hall.

7News entertainment journalist and Deco Drive reporter Alex Miranda stepped up to help the talk show queen.

“I got you. One white, white?” said Miranda.

“Garçon,” said Hall.

Hall, Wright and “General Hospital” vet Dominic Zamprogna joined “The Bachelor,” “The Bachelorette” and “Dancing with the Stars” alum Jenn Tran.

“People from all walks of life can come together and create something special, and that’s what I love about this event,” said Hall.

“I just feel even more at home,” said Tran.

“I think it’s super fun and exciting, and I think it’s powerful, right? Like, this big merge, it’s all new, it’s all freash, and we’re all on board. That’s why we’re here,” said Wright.

Hall, Wright and Zamprogna have special South Florida ties.

“My in-laws, who all live here, are ecstatic about this partnership,” said Hall.

“When I lived in New York City, I flew down here all the time, so I’ve been loving Miami for a very long time,” said Wright.

“I haven’t actually been to Miami since I shot a show here when I was probably 21, and I was only here for a few days,” said Zamprogna.

Tran, who lives in South Florida full-time, is enchanted by the Magic City’s allure.

“I really miss, like, the music down here. It’s just different. I’ve recently been getting really into, like, reggaeton, Bad Bunny, so I’m in the perfect place,” she said.

When asked about the dating scene here, Tran replied, “Oh, God, that’s a really great question. Does Bad Bunny live here?”

When asked whether she would consider being a part of another reality show, replied, “I would love to be on ‘Family Feud.'”

“Dancing with the Stars,” which just kicked off a new season last week, is particularly near and dear to her heart.

“It was honestly the ultimate dream for me. I grew up watching the show. Like, I really think I peaked on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ It’s all about poses, you know, just like strike a pose,” she said.

Even though she has been with “General Hospital” for 20 years, Wright said she probably wouldn’t make a good frontline worker.

“Well, [my character] Carly was a failed nurse. She didn’t make it through nursing school,” she said.

“I learned on this show that if you’re going to check someone’s heart for a heartbeat, you should make sure the stethoscope is plugged into your ear. That’s something I learned,” said Zamprogna.

This season promises surprises on “The Tamron Hall Show.”

“Up-and-coming designer series, and one of the biggest names in fashion has agreed to appear and mentor. That’s the drop,” said Hall.

