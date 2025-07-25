(WSVN) - A major shift in South Florida television took place Monday, as the ABC television network is making a move to channels 18 and 7.2, marking a new era in television.

It’s been four months since WSVN’s parent company, Sunbeam Television, announced a new partnership with ABC.

WSVN Co-President and General Manager Paul Magnes shared his excitement regarding the partnership.

“Yeah, to build a station over the last few months has been one of the most exciting things of my career to date,” he said. “But it’s all coming to fruition and we’re really excited to launch it on the fourth at 4.30 a.m. and everything is a go.”

Starting Aug. 4, here is where you can find all your favorite programs on ABC Miami:

Over the air, on channel 18 and 7.2.

Channel 18 on Comcast, AT&T, DIRECTV, and Breezeline

Channel 3 for Blue Stream and Hotwire.

Online, you’ll find ABC Miami programming on YouTube TV, Hulu, Fubo, and DIRECTV Stream

“We’re gonna have great shows, Good Morning America, ABC World News with David Muir, all the shows that ABC offers, we’re going to continue to provide for the market in our community,” said Magnes.

ABC primetime and late-night shows will continue to air at their usual times on the ABC Miami channels.

Your favorite daytime shows will air at their regular times as well.

“We’re gonna have The View at 11:00 a.m., Good Morning America at 1:00 p.m., General Hospital from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., and then we’ll go into some syndication with 25 Words or Less at 3:00 p.m., and Tamron Hall at four o’clock,” said Magnes.

Local News will continue on 7News and will simulcast on WSVN and ABC Miami.

“7News at 5:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. going right into Good Morning America,” said Magnes.

Be sure to catch a new “power hour” of news starting with 7News at six, followed by World News Tonight with David Muir at 6:30 p.m.

You can also watch 7News at noon, 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., and 11:00 p.m. on ABC Miami.

For South Florida sports fans, ABC Miami will be the place to go for the big games.

“The biggest sporting event coming up, of course, is the U.M. Notre Dame game on Aug. 31, but that will be followed up by Monday Night Football and so many great college and professional sports that ABC provides throughout the year, really,” said Magnes.

So whether it’s sports, news, or your favorite daytime and prime-time TV, Aug. 4 is the day to make the switch to ABC Miami on channels 18 and 7.2.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.