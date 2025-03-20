(WSVN) - Disney Entertainment and Sunbeam Television Corporation today announced a new affiliation agreement that will bring ABC’s top-rated and award-winning lineup of network shows, live sports and national news to a new home in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market.

Under the terms of the new, multi-year agreement, the new ABC affiliate will begin broadcasting as ABC Miami on channel 7.2 over-the-air beginning Monday, August 4, moving from Berkshire Hathaway Media’s WPLG Local 10. To ensure a smooth transition, Disney Entertainment will continue to provide WPLG with uninterrupted access to its ABC network programming until that date.

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Sunbeam Television in South Florida moving forward as they not only share Disney’s enduring commitment to serving local communities, but they also recognize the value of ABC’s esteemed brand and the significant investments we’re making to our world-class network content,” said Susi D’Ambra Coplan, SVP, Affiliate Relations, Disney Entertainment. “We would also like to thank Berkshire Hathaway Media and everyone at WPLG Local 10 for their partnership – we are very proud to have brought some of the most compelling programming to our highly-valued, mutual viewers over the years.”

“When the opportunity to affiliate with ABC became available, we knew that our combined resources would allow us to develop an extremely strong partnership. Sunbeam Television Corporation has a proven track record as a competitive broadcaster. Adding ABC programming to our stations’ portfolio will only strengthen our footprint. As a family-owned company, we have been embedded in this community for nearly 70 years, with a commitment to local news and supporting non-profit organizations across South Florida, “ says Paul Magnes, Co-President of Sunbeam Television Corporation.

About ABC

ABC is the No. 1 entertainment network for five consecutive seasons in Adults 18-49 and home to some of the best and most prestigious live events in entertainment and sports including “The Oscars®,” “The CMA Awards,” “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” as well as “The ESPYS” and ESPN on ABC with Monday Night Football, College Football and the NBA Finals. Showcasing some of the most-watched series on television, ABC’s slate includes the global sensation, “Grey’s Anatomy.” ABC News is the No. 1 network news brand, which includes the top-rated “World News Tonight with David Muir” and “Good Morning America.” ABC programming also streams next day on Hulu.

About Sunbeam Television Corp. Image

Sunbeam Television Corporation, headquartered in Miami, Florida, owns and operates WSVN-TV in Miami-Fort Lauderdale, FL, WHDH-TV and WLVI-TV in Boston, MA.

