Happy Monday, May 4, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend! The first weekend of May brought record high temperatures in the mid 90s on Saturday followed by showers and thunderstorms on Sunday as a front slid across the area. That front remains stalled near the Florida straits but lingering moisture will keep the weather pattern active to start the week. And that was evident this morning as South Florida started the week off wet, quite stormy and cloudy. Low clouds and fog reduced visibility to about 1 mile across some areas.

South Florida will enjoy a brief break from the rain for a few hours today but be sure to keep your rain gear with you today as scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast this afternoon. The reason for this is because there is still plenty of lingering moisture draped across South Florida behind that weak spring front that came through over the weekend. And while South Florida may enjoy peeks of sunshine from time to time, cloud cover will stick around through much of the day. And with a stronger breeze coming off the water (out of the northeast), our afternoon high temperatures will be nowhere near what we saw late last week and early this weekend. High temperatures should remain in the mid to low 80s, which is near average.

Looking ahead, conditions gradually improve across South Florida. As the above-mentioned front continues to fizzle, drier air will begin to move into the region, lowering our rain chances through the rest of the work week. Tuesday will be a transitional day as there will still be enough moisture in the air to promote scattered showers & isolated storms. But as moisture departs the area, our next main focus will once again be the heat! Beginning Wednesday, afternoon high temperatures across South Florida will once again soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Widespread 90s look likely late week and start of the weekend as light winds turn out of the W/SW, keeping the heat the big story through much of this week.

Remember to keep that rain gear with you today. May the 4th be with you!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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