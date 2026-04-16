South Florida is in for a stretch of quiet, warm weather as high pressure stays in control. That means plenty of sunshine, very limited rain, and temperatures continuing to climb.

Through Friday, expect mostly dry conditions with just a few quick, light coastal showers possible — mainly near the Atlantic side. Most areas will stay dry.

Temperatures are definitely on the rise. Along the East coast, highs will reach the low 80’s, while inland and Southwest Florida heat up into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Nights stay mild, with 60’s inland and low 70’s near the coast.

Heading into the weekend, it stays warm and feeling hotter when you combine the higher humidity.

By early next week, we’re watching for a shift. A cold front is expected to move toward Florida, bringing a better chance for showers and possibly some storms Monday into Tuesday.

Behind that front, temperatures could cool slightly back to more typical levels for this time of year.

At the beaches, conditions remain rough. A high risk of rip currents continues along the Atlantic coast through Friday, so it’s important to use caution and swim near a lifeguard.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7