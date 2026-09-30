Have the rain gear nearby!

Keep the umbrella close! South Florida remains in a wet and unsettled pattern Wednesday, with 50% rain chances and the potential for two rounds of showers — one this morning and another this afternoon.

Cloud cover could limit stronger storms and keep highs in the mid 80’s.

King Tide flooding also remains a concern around high tide, with moderate coastal flooding possible in vulnerable areas.

Rain chances remain elevated Thursday before a more typical pattern returns Friday into the weekend — morning East Coast showers followed by afternoon storms shifting inland.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7