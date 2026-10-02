South Florida is settling back into a more typical late rainy-season pattern as we head into the weekend.

Friday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon. Rain chances generally run 30–50%, with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90.

Weekend Outlook

Rain chances increase slightly Saturday, with scattered afternoon storms developing and gradually shifting inland and west. Sunday looks more typical, with lower rain chances along the Atlantic metro areas and most afternoon storms favoring the interior and Gulf Coast.

At the beaches, a high risk of rip currents continues along all Atlantic beaches through Saturday evening, so use extra caution if heading to the water.

Looking ahead: Enjoy the more typical weekend pattern because rain chances are expected to increase again early next week, with a wetter and more unsettled stretch possible by Tuesday.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7