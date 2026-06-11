It’s been a steady stretch of quiet weather, so far this week. It’s also been consistent with cloudy periods yet limited rain. Here’s a look at some “sunset clouds” high in the sky, Wednesday evening. The majority of these were branching off distant storms on the Gulf side of the state. We also started the day with mostly cloudy conditions.

The general source for our midweek weather is High Pressure centered east of Florida across the western Atlantic. It’s providing an ongoing, onshore flow. Looking at the Thursday weather map (as shown below) you’ll see that it looks familiar. However, the Atlantic High will be weakening soon. Thursday will continue to be mainly dry but be prepared to dust off your umbrella before the weekend!

Beginning Friday our south Florida winds will swing out of the south. That will usher-in a supply of deeper moisture for rain and scattered thunderstorms. It will be a noticeable difference from the start of the (but it’s also very customary in June).

Wetter weather won’t be the only difference in the days ahead. Here’s a preview of high temperatures which will consistently peak in the lower 90’s. It’s a bona fide heat streak along with an abundance of humidity. At times expect rainy downpours will draw temperatures down from these highs.

Lastly, here’s a “sign of the times” with an area being monitored for possible tropical development. It’s far from Florida and unlikely to form into an actual tropical system. The National Hurricane Center is giving it 10% odds for development as a weak wave moves over the Bay of Campeche. The most likely outcome will simply be a big rainmaker moving into Mexico during the upcoming weekend. Still, it’s a reminder that the 2026 Hurricane Season has begun. It’s a long season that lasts through the end of November. Remember that it’s always best to have a hurricane kit, and make preparations, before there’s an actual threat.

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