South Florida is finally getting a taste of fall! A strong cold front is moving through today, bringing cooler temperatures, lower humidity and a refreshing change just in time for the weekend.

Cooler & Breezy Friday

Friday starts mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible, but skies will gradually clear during the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 70’s to low 80’s as northwest winds pick up and cooler, drier air moves in.

Chilly Saturday Ahead!

Get those sweaters ready! Saturday morning temperatures will dip into the 50’s across much of South Florida, with afternoon highs only in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. That’s about 10 degrees below average!

Expect plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and a crisp northerly breeze.

Sunday starts chilly again, with temperatures gradually warming into the mid to upper 70’s during the afternoon.

Watching Next Week

Increasing winds and unsettled weather could be possible next week. Latest forecast models are showing that we could get deeper moisture moving in from the Gulf. Stay tuned!

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!



Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7