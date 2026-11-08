Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Your Sunday is looking fantastic with lots of sun and highs back in the mid-80s. It’ll be a great day to be on the boat and go to the beach with light winds and a low rip current risk.

Looking ahead, the work week starts off great with lots of sun on Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will increase mid-week but it should stay mostly dry. With highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s. A powerful cold front will bring a major cooldown heading into next weekend. Ahead of it we’ll see a shower chance Thursday into Friday. Behind it, we’ll turn sharply colder with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s next weekend. BRRRR!!!