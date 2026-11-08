Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Your Sunday is looking fantastic with lots of sun and highs back in the mid-80s. It’ll be a great day to be on the boat and go to the beach with light winds and a low rip current risk.

Looking ahead, the work week starts off great with lots of sun on Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will increase mid-week but it should stay mostly dry. With highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s. A powerful cold front will bring a major cooldown heading into next weekend. Ahead of it we’ll see a shower chance Thursday into Friday. Behind it, we’ll turn sharply colder with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s next weekend. BRRRR!!!

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox