The Sunshine State hasn’t been living up to its billing, in recent days. Again on Tuesday, we found ourselves in an unsettled state (although clouds were higher and thinner, later in the day).

Recent Florida rain can be tied to typical Sea Breeze boundaries forming and merging during the daytime. It’s classic and expected since we’re in the very middle of our Rainy Season. Still, recent rain has been especially heavy due to a fetch of deep moisture trapped in place. This tropical air is indicated below on water vapor imagery. Think of it as a picture capturing “what we can’t see, but definitely feel” with high-moisture air over the region. It’s stuck due to an upper low (north and west) and big High Pressure to our east.

Could this trapped tropical air spell a wet Wednesday? The answer is yes, but not an all-day affair. We’ll instead watch for scattered activity. There’s a twist ahead, however, and that involves Timing of rain and storms. Instead of waiting for building clouds, rain and storms into the afternoon hours, we’ll experience earlier action.

Morning showers (as indicated in the future radar above) could happen as you step out the door and head to work.

The main difference in timing is the result of the Bermuda High finally taking over and strengthening over the Atlantic. With this change, wind speeds will elevate and keep us with the potential for “anytime showers”. We’ll continue to watch for periods of rain over the remainder of the week. As you encounter some of these rainy times, keep in mind they won’t be as long lasting in this pattern. It’s a general on-and off-scenario with notable breaks between the rain bands.