Storms Increase Into the Weekend

Friday starts hot and humid with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90’s. Showers and storms should begin developing near the East Coast late morning into early afternoon before gradually shifting inland.

The interior and Southwest Florida will likely see the greatest storm coverage later in the day. A few storms could become strong, producing 40–55 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy downpours and even small hail.

Rainfall totals of 1–2 inches are possible in parts of the interior and Southwest Florida, with isolated pockets of 3–4 inches. Localized flooding will be possible where storms repeatedly develop.

Wetter Saturday

Rain chances increase Saturday, with scattered to numerous storms expected across South Florida. Some activity could get going earlier than usual before additional storms develop during the afternoon.

The unsettled pattern continues Sunday and into next week, with daily afternoon storms remaining in the forecast. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will continue to be the main concerns.

Temperatures remain seasonably hot, with highs generally in the low to mid 90’s and feels-like temperatures in the low 100’s.

Dolly Expected to Weaken

Meanwhile, we’re tracking Tropical Storm Dolly in the central Atlantic. As of Friday morning, Dolly had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was racing westward at around 24 mph.

Dolly is having a difficult time strengthening. Dry air is getting pulled into the circulation, while increasing southerly wind shear and the storm’s fast forward speed will create an increasingly hostile environment.

The National Hurricane Center expects Dolly to gradually weaken, lose its closed circulation and degenerate into a trough of low pressure before reaching the Lesser Antilles this weekend.

While Dolly is not a threat to South Florida, its moisture and remnants could bring heavy rain to the Leeward Islands late Saturday into Sunday, followed by possible impacts in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola Sunday into Monday.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7