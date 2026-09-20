(WSVN) - The soggy and stormy stretch continues this Sunday (and beyond) as we follow an increase in moisture levels being drawn up from a slow, upper-level low currently over the eastern Gulf.

As we saw on Saturday, Sunday is not expected to be a washout either. The morning hours will favor some sunshine and low rain chances. It’s not until the afternoon hours, especially, when scattered to numerous showers and storms are likely at times.

Some of this rain could be heavy so flooding will be a concern in addition to spotty strong storms that could produce gusty winds and small hail.

As we progress throughout the new week, the aforementioned upper low will slowly lose in dominance but in its wake will be a strong, northward surge of deep, tropical moisture currently over the western Caribbean Sea.

Given this paired with a southerly wind flow, numerous showers and storms are on the daily early to midweek, with the highest rain chances favored during the late-morning through mid-afternoon hours.

Rain chances each day will top off in the 70-80% range.

Some drier air may potentially seep into Florida as we approach next weekend — lowering rain chances — but that’s not a guarantee.

Tropical update

There is one active system in the Atlantic basin: Tropical Storm Fay. It is well southwest of the Azores and will remain away from land during its lifetime.

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