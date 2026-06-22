Happy Monday, June 22, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend celebrating all the special Dads out there. It sure was a steamy one, especially to start as a heat advisory was issued on Saturday for feels-like temperatures well into the triple digits. Saturday also featured a good amount of smoke in the air across South Florida as wildfires across western Miami-Dade continue to burn. And although Sunday was quite hot, no heat alerts were needed. This morning was a similar setup with warm conditions in the 80s and mostly dry across South Florida with the exception of a few isolated showers near the Florida Keys. And while no heat alert was issued for today, an Air Quality Alert was issued for Miami-Dade as smoke continues to linger across the region.

Today will be another hot one with afternoon high temperatures reaching into the mid to lower 90s. And while feels-like temperatures will reach into the low 100s, the criteria for a heat alert will not be met. (That’s not to say it won’t feel steamy across all of South Florida!) Even still, let’s try to limit our time outdoors as the heat will still be the big story but also the air quality across south Florida will remain reduced due to the ongoing wildfires. While an isolated shower is possible today, the focal point for showers will be across inland areas and push out towards the West Coast in the afternoon. Most areas should be dry today.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, rain chances will be near or just below what is normal this time of year. While a few isolated to scattered showers will be possible each afternoon as the heating of the day gets going, all activity will continue to shift farther inland away from the East Coast Metro. Hazy skies will also occasionally spread across South Florida as batches of Saharan dust spread across the region. High temperatures each day will reach into the mid to low 90s while heat indices (feels-like temperatures) reach into the triple digits each day. Down the road, it is highly possible that we see a few heat alerts issued throughout the week. Heat alerts or not, this is a reminder that it is now officially summer in South Florida so the heat and humidity will be big stories through the next few months.

Have a great day and remember to keep hydrated!

Erika Delgado / Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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