It’s a quiet start to the week with the return of something: higher humidity. After a brief break from it (late Friday through Saturday) it’s building back. Of course, that’s typical for south Florida in June, just 2 weeks from the official start of summer. Fortunately, there’s a helpful breeze arriving off the ocean. It’s a light flow from the east.

Meanwhile, the weather map (above) shows sprawling High Pressure that extends across the western Atlantic into Florida. It’s the driving force behind this onshore pattern now in place.

Umbrella’s, anyone? They may be necessary for a brief time, but we’re not expecting widespread rain activity during the beginning of the week. Rain chances are actually lower than average (for the time being).

Looking ahead, the High Pressure feature to our north and east will head away, gradually, as the week wears on.

As the High departs, our winds will veer out of the south. That will have us connecting into deeper moisture from the tropics. Also, we’ll follow a possible disturbance near Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula. Low Pressure (or just a broad, stretched-out piece of energy) could send tropical moisture in our direction. Forecast models aren’t in full agreement on how a surge might pan-out, or “fan out”. With this pattern, though, we’ll be primed for more widespread rain and storms, potentially. Stay tuned for what might be a much wetter stretch for the end of this week and weekend!

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