Happy Saturday, South Florida!

The weekend starts off hot with a low rain chance today High temperatures will be near 90 degrees with a humid breeze off the Atlantic. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but overall chances will be low today. There will be a higher chance of storms on Sunday with a bit more of beach breeze as well. Rip currents will become more of an issue tomorrow with the building breeze.

Looking ahead, we’re expecting higher rain chances on Sunday into Monday as moisture surges into South Florida which is associated with a mid-level low which will lurk near Florida. Scattered showers and storms will break out each day, with heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning being the main threats.

Rain chances will gradually lower — but not completely go away as the lurking low looses it’s grip over our weather pattern later next week.

Otherwise, highs will be near 90 each day with lows at night in the upper-70s through much of next week.

Meanwhile, all is quiet in the tropics with no development expected over the next seven days.