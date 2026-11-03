Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

The forecast is looking wet at times for the big midterm election day. On and off scattered showers and storms are expected though it won’t be as stormy as the past two days. A umbrella is recommended if you’re going out to vote. Otherwise, its looking warm and breezy with highs in the mid-80s and lots of clouds.

Looking ahead, hit or miss showers will linger into Wednesday with plenty of moisture across Florida.

However, rain chances will trend much lower heading into the weekend as drier air begins filtering down into Florida. It looks quite nice this weekend with only a stray shower and mostly sunny skies.

An even stronger push of dry air looks to arrive early next week as a cold front pushes across Florida. It looks nice and dry with lots of sun. This is great news since Florida needs a chance to dry out after all of the rain we received over the last few days.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop several hundred miles east of the Bahamas this week. This lumbering low will have an opportunity to gain some tropical characteristics by the end of the week. However, this system is not a threat to Florida and is only expected to stir the fish as it heads out to sea. Next name on the list is Kyle.