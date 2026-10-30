South Florida is heading into a wetter weather pattern just in time for Halloween! While Friday will be relatively quiet, increasing rain chances and breezy conditions could put a damper on weekend plans.

Halloween: Spooky Showers!

Saturday is looking wetter and breezier as showers move in from the Atlantic throughout the day. Rain chances increase to around 50%, with some heavy downpours possible, especially along the East Coast.

If you’re heading out trick-or-treating, keep the umbrella handy and check the radar before leaving home!

Sunday–Monday: Heavy Rain & Flooding Concerns

Sunday looks like the wettest day, with an 70% chance of showers and storms. Periods of heavy rain could continue into Monday.

A widespread 1–3 inches of rainfall is possible through Monday, with locally higher amounts. The Weather Prediction Center has placed South Florida’s East Coast metro areas under a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 4) for flash flooding Sunday and Monday.

King Tides Still a Concern

Minor to moderate coastal flooding remains possible around high tide. A Coastal Flood Advisory continues through 8pm Saturday for our Atlantic coastal communities. Heavy rainfall could make flooding worse in low-lying neighborhoods.

Beach and boating conditions will also deteriorate as winds increase and seas build through the weekend.

The good news? Drier weather may return by Tuesday as you go voice your choice.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7