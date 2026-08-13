(WSVN) - Another day of toasty temperatures across South Florida this Thursday with a Heat Advisory in effect until 7PM for Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

There is the potential for some brief, cooling showers and storms during the mid to late afternoon hours, however. These will be of the scattered variety and will be mostly likely occur inland.

That’s due to an upper level disturbance and some additional moisture working into South Florida this afternoon. Then on Friday into Saturday, a tropical wave will slide through, also nudging in some pockets of moisture.

As a result, expect the chance for a passing shower or storm Friday afternoon. Otherwise, it will still be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. At least we’ll have an increasing, onshore breeze, making the heat slightly more bearable.

That onshore breeze will persist into the weekend while temperatures remain hot and above average in the low to mid 90s.

The start of the weekend will feature the risk for isolated showers and storms before Saharan dust dries out the atmosphere, reducing rain chances for Sunday.

By next week, high pressure shifts from Florida to the Gulf, resulting in a land breeze for the east coast of Florida. The result? Hotter temperatures with highs in the mid to upper 90s all week long.

The week should start off dry but some moisture could sneak in mid to late next week from time to time, leading to an isolated, pop-up storm in the afternoons.

Tropical update

Short-lived, Tropical Storm Cristobal is no more, disputing at 11AM Thursday over the open waters of the Atlantic.

Farther south over the tropical Atlantic, there are two tropical waves the National Hurricane Center is monitoring for possible development, both of which have a medium chance of forming.

The western one reaching the Lesser Antilles this weekend now has a medium formation chance, which is a decrease from the high chance it had earlier this week. Regardless of development, heavy rain and gusty winds are possible for the islands.

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