South Florida will continue to deal with hot and humid conditions today, but the biggest weather story is the gradual increase in rain chances heading into the weekend and early next week.

A few coastal showers are possible this morning along the Atlantic side, but the best chance for thunderstorms this afternoon will remain across interior South Florida and Southwest Florida. High temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90’s, with heat index values reaching 103 to 108 degrees. While no Heat Advisory is currently in effect, it will still feel uncomfortable during the afternoon, especially for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

Storms that develop later today could produce frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and brief gusty winds, mainly away from the east coast metro areas.

Increasing Rain Chances Friday and This Weekend

A noticeable pattern change begins Friday as deeper tropical moisture moves back into South Florida. While the highest storm chances will still favor inland and Southwest Florida on Friday, rain coverage will continue increasing through the weekend.

By Sunday and early next week, winds are expected to become more westerly. This will shift the focus for afternoon thunderstorms back toward the east coast metro areas, including Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

The increase in rainfall will be welcome news for areas experiencing drought conditions, but periods of heavy rain could also lead to localized street flooding and ponding on roadways.

Tropics Update

Tropical Storm Bertha continues moving west across Louisiana and is expected to head toward southeast Texas.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7