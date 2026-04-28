South Florida temperatures are pretty easy to take right now: pleasantly warm and close to late April averages. Later this week, though, it’ll be a much different story. Rising temperatures will probably have you thinking that summer has made an early appearance! Here’s a look at the ample sunshine on Monday afternoon with some haze detected in the distance.

Some inland spots encountered brief showers. Overall, though, moisture levels have decreased since Sunday’s wet afternoon. A weak front has remained in the vicinity.

With the fading front on Tuesday, a new area of High Pressure will promote a favorable flow off the ocean. Don’t expect much of a breeze, though. This midweek pattern will only bring light winds from the Atlantic.

Here’s what is at the heart of our weather setup for the days ahead: High Pressure settling closer to Florida, centered to our east. That will keep conditions quiet and seasonable. On Wednesday, the flow will veer from the east and southeast. That’s important. Once it slips farther south (the High) a steamy flow is expected to close the week.

If you’re a fan of hot weather, you’ll be happy to hear about temperatures surging higher (as a front stalls to our north). We’ll likely get the first 90-degree days of the season so far. It’s worth nothing that the last time Miami hit 90º was way back on October 1st. Finally, because of the tropical flow that’s coming with a higher sun angle, it’ll seem extra steamy.

Here’s a glance at the latest forecast highs into the weekend, and beyond. Keep in mind, inland areas will be at least a couple degrees hotter. Also, the heat index (how it feels with humidity) will be “well into the 90’s”, at times.

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