Our weather this weekend will be very bipolar, with hot, sunny and dry conditions Saturday followed by milder, cloudy and soggy conditions Sunday.

Therefore, if you have outdoor plans this weekend, try to do it on Saturday because Sunday features high rain chances!

So for Saturday, expect to see plenty of sunshine with a nice breeze that will increase in speeds throughout the day. During the afternoon, wind gusts could exceed 30 mph.

Widespread highs in the low to mid 90s are forecast away from the immediate coast across South Florida, which will rival records at both Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

With the fairly high humidity, especially across the coastal and metro locations, that will lead to peak feels-like temperatures of around 100F.

Humidity will be a bit lower farther inland, however, and with the dry and breezy conditions, there will be an elevated fire risk during the day Saturday.

That risk goes down on Sunday while rain chances go up as a slow-moving front moves into South Florida.

This front will lead to mostly cloudy skies and very unsettled conditions throughout the day. Expect the anytime chance for rounds of rain and storms both during the day and overnight hours of Sunday.

Some of this rain will be heavy, posing the risk for flooding, and some of the storms could be strong to severe, with intense winds the main concern.

A widespread 1-2 inches of rainfall is forecast, with isolated 2-4 inch amounts possible.

The worst of the weather will be behind us by Monday but both Monday and Tuesday will still be a bit unsettled with scattered showers and storms possible as enough moisture lingers by the nearby front.

It’s not until the second half of next week when it turns drier and brighter but therefore hotter with highs returning to around 90F.

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