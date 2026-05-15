Happy Friday, May 15, 2026, South Florida!

This past week across South Florida the heat was relentless! High temperatures each afternoon reached well into the 90s nearing records many days and actually setting a new record of 95° yesterday. This makes it the hottest day of the year so far across South Florida. We had times of storms in the afternoons early on in the week and plenty of dry time in between. But why so hot? A wind coming off the land will do it every single time and that’s exactly what South Florida saw this week. But there are some changes headed our way and it looks like we’ll finally get some relief from this heat.

Speaking of, it looks like our wind pattern across our Florida will begin to shift off the water as we work our way into this weekend. This should help keep our temperatures in check Saturday and Sunday as high temperatures will remain in the upper 80s (which is typical) instead of those steamy mid 90s that we saw earlier on this past week. And naturally with the wind coming off the water, a few more showers will return to the forecast. Saturday seems to be the drier of the two days as most of the shower activity will be well inland and out towards the Gulf Coast. If your lawn at home needs some rain, then Sunday is going to be your best bet as scattered showers return to the forecast.

And the showers won’t stick around for just the weekend! Heading into early next week South Florida will experience more of a typical rainy season than how it started as there will be more available moisture around and a mid-level disturbance developing just off of our coastline in the Atlantic. This, together with daytime heating, will allow for a few more showers and thunderstorms to develop. The good news is that it shouldn’t be overly wet as our strong east breeze will help push showers and thunderstorms out west each afternoon. And with breezy conditions developing throughout the week, our temperatures once again will remain near average in the upper 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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