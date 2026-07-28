A rainy stretch has evolved. It’s needed rain because we’ve been running a deficit for the rainy season, to date. Here’s a look at the dark city skyline (Miami) taken during the early evening on Monday.

While we can’t bid farewell to the wet weather right away, the forecast calls for showers (and storms) will less frequency and coverage.

The weather map (above) shows weak High Pressure west and a stalled Front north. We’ll still be connecting into tropical air but with less moisture streaming in our direction.

As the week continues the most active zone for rain and storms will likely cut across the northern parts of Florida. The reason? A persistent frontal boundary will hold together and act as a trigger for heavy downpours. To the south, though, “less wet” conditions should prevail with hazy skies as Saharan Dust moves closer.