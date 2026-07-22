Happy Wednesday, South Florida!

It’s going to be a hot and steamy day across South Florida today. High temperatures will be back into the lower 90s with the heat index climbing into the triple digits. Theres a chance of scattered showers in the morning with the sea-breeze, but the best chances will push inland this afternoon.

Looking ahead, rain chances will continue increasing through the weekend.

Rain chances will gradually climb as an upper level low passes nearby over Cuba, which should lead to more typical sea-breeze storms by the end of the week. Rain chances should climb back to more typical levels with afternoon scattered showers and storms. We really need the rain after another unusually dry rainy season.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

All eyes are on Tropical Storm Bertha in the Gulf of America.

Bertha is a hot mess as it struggles with dry air and wind shear this morning. As of the 8am advisory, Bertha packs winds of 50 mph and the pressure has risen to 997mb.

Bertha will continue to weaken as it approaches landfall today due to dry air and wind shear.

Either way, Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for the Gulf Coast.

In a crazy turn of events, parts of the Gulf Coast are under Tropical Storm Warnings and Extreme Heat Warnings due to the dry air on Bertha’s north side.

The heat index will climb up to 120 today in parts of Louisiana and Texas. This is due to a rare set-up, with Bertha pumping in deep tropical moisture and meanwhile you have dry sinking air helping to heat things up more than usual. The result is dangerous heat today for the deep south.

The National Hurricane Center calls for Bertha to make landfall later today in Louisiana as a tropical storm. The good news is the heaviest rain from Bertha is expected to stay in the Gulf, only bothering the fish.