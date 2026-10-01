South Florida is in for another unsettled day as plenty of tropical moisture remains in place. A few passing showers are possible this morning, especially near the coast and across the Keys, but the better chance for rain arrives this afternoon.

Rain chances increase to around 70% during the afternoon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the area. Some downpours could produce brief heavy rain, along with lightning and gusty winds. High temperatures will reach the mid 80’s.

Showers will remain possible into the evening, with rain chances around 50%, before activity gradually decreases tonight.

Looking Ahead

The unsettled pattern sticks around into Friday, with additional showers and storms possible. Rain chances remain near 50% Friday and Saturday, before dropping slightly Sunday.

Keep the umbrella nearby and remember: when thunder roars, head indoors.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7