South Florida is off to another soaking start, with heavy rain already causing street flooding across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward.

Several locations have picked up 2–3+ inches since midnight, including 3.56 inches in North Miami and 3.44 inches in Hollywood. Flood Advisories were issued early this morning as heavy downpours impacted low-lying and poor-drainage areas.

More Storms Today

An upper-level disturbance over the Straits of Florida combined with deep tropical moisture will keep us unsettled. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected, with additional heavy downpours possible across the East Coast metro.

Moisture levels remains unusually high, and after several wet days, it won’t take much additional rain to cause more street flooding. Southeast Florida remains under a Marginal Risk for excessive rainfall today.

Drier Days Ahead

Some good news arrives Thursday as winds turn more northerly and drier air begins filtering into the region. Rain chances will gradually decrease from north to south.

The improvement becomes more noticeable this weekend, with rain chances dropping to 20% near Lake Okeechobee and 30–40% farther south.

Bottom line: Another round of heavy rain and localized flooding is possible today, but after several soggy days, a drier pattern is finally on the way.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7