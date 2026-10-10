Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Your weekend is looking good overall with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 90 degrees. There will be an isolated shower and storm chance for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. It will be a bit breezy as well with gusts up to 25 mph which will keep the rip current risk moderate through Sunday.

Looking ahead, a weak front will push across Florida on Tuesday, bringing a round of lower humidity. Rain chances will stay low through Wednesday but a spotty storm will be possible Thursday into Friday. Unfortunately, I don’t see any big fall fronts down the pipeline.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Hurricane Isaias made landfall last night in Destin, Florida as a Category 2 hurricane. Isaias is now moving into Tennessee but has already been downgraded to a remnant low. Over one million customers are without power this morning across the Southeast.

Otherwise, no tropical development is expected in the Atlantic over the next seven days.