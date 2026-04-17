South Florida is holding onto a warm and quiet weather pattern as we head into the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine, rain chances stay low, and temperatures continue to run above average — but there are still a few small impacts to keep in mind.

Through Saturday, high pressure remains in control, keeping conditions mostly dry. That said, a little more moisture is starting to sneak back in, which could lead to a few light showers along the East coast. These will be spotty, with most areas staying dry.

Early this morning, inland areas could see patchy fog, especially before sunrise. Visibility may drop at times, so if you’re heading out early, take it slow and use caution on the roads.

Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs reaching the low to mid 80’s thanks to the ocean breeze. Nights remain mild, with 60’s inland and low 70’s near the coast.

Looking ahead, the pattern begins to change late in the weekend into early next week. Moisture will increase, and a cold front is expected to approach, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and a few storms — especially Monday into Tuesday. Some areas could see up to an inch of rain.

Behind that front, temperatures may cool slightly back to more typical levels for this time of year.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7