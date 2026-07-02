South Florida is in for another active Summer weather day as scattered to numerous storms develop this afternoon and evening.

The day will begin warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers may brush the East coast during the morning, but the better chance for rain arrives later in the day as the Atlantic and Gulf sea breezes move inland and collide.

Storms are expected to develop first across the interior before expanding toward the East coast metro during the late afternoon and evening. Some storms could become strong, producing frequent lightning, gusty winds, and torrential downpours. Because winds remain light, storms will move slowly, increasing the risk of street flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage areas where repeated heavy rain occurs.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90’s, while humidity pushes heat index values between 103 and 108 degrees. Although no Heat Advisory is in effect, Moderate HeatRisk continues across much of South Florida. Be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks if spending time outdoors.

The active weather pattern continues Friday with another round of afternoon storms. Looking ahead to the Fourth of July weekend, South Florida returns to a more typical Summertime pattern, with the highest rain chances shifting inland and toward Southwest Florida during the afternoon and evening, while the East coast enjoys drier mornings and more sunshine.

Today in the Tropics

The Atlantic Basin remains quiet, and the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7