Happy Father’s Day and First Day of Summer, South Florida!

We’re starting off this morning with an Air Quality Alert due to lingering Wildfire smoke from overnight. This should improve by mid-morning.

As for your Father’s Day, it’s looking hot and humid with scattered storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-90s but it will feel as hot as 110 degrees this afternoon.

Looking ahead, we’ll see daily sun and storms across Florida through midweek with highs in the 90s. Rain chances trend a bit lower and highs inch up as well due to increasing Saharan dust late week.

Tropical Update: All is quiet in the tropics with no tropical development expected over the next seven days. Next name on the list is Bertha.