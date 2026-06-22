Welcome to summer, it’s now here (officially). Here’s a look at the sunset from what’s often referred to as the longest day of the year.

The length of daylight is now almost 14-hours long! (13 hours and 45 minutes to be exact). Across south Florida, we have a solid heat streak in place. Also, there are concerns about Air Quality levels, resulting in an Air Quality Alert for Miami-Dade County through Monday at 3 pm. The reason? The extra light winds aren’t able to mix out pollutants, or sweep them away. Concerns are especially valid if you’re sensitive to these particles with allergies. This issue began with recent Brush Fires. While some of the fires have since been contained, smoky effects likely linger over many locations.

Here’s a check on the Monday weather map (shown below) showing the close proximity of High Pressure. It’s part of a broader, sprawling High that extends across the western Atlantic.

The Atlantic High will become dominant center in the days ahead, promoting a persistent flow from the southeast. If you look carefully, you may be able to see a “feathery” orange color near the Bahamas and Cuba. That’s the leading edge of Saharan Dust. On the current and projected flow, it will drift into south Florida by late Tuesday. The result? Hazy skies followed by drier air. Rain chances will remain lower than usual for the remainder of the week. Additional dust plumes are expected to follow the initial one.

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