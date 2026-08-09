(WSVN) - The dog days of summer are coming to an end and a new school year gets started this week in South Florida, with overall good weather ahead!

The main themes of this new week will be hotter temperatures and drier conditions.

In fact, a Heat Advisory is in effect from 11AM through 6PM this Sunday for coastal and metro Miami-Dade and Broward counties for dangerous feels-like temperatures in excess of 105F.

Actual highs will reach the low 90s along with sunshine and patchy clouds. An onshore breeze out of the southeast will drive in the occasional spotty shower, especially at the bookends of the day.

That breeze will also keep the rip current risk high this Sunday at our east coast beaches. Otherwise, it will be a nice beach day!

Then on Monday for the first day of school in Broward, we’re looking at a good deal of sunshine and mostly dry conditions besides a stray, morning shower. Temperatures will be a touch hotter in the low to mid 90s.

Throughout the rest of the week, we’re looking likely dry with rain chances only at a 10-20% chance. We’ll continue to see lots of sunshine while temperatures soar some more, hovering in the mid 90s.

Saharan dust will move overhead mid to late week, contributing to these hot and quiet conditions but also leading to hazy skies.

Perhaps a brief uptick in moisture moves through around the start of next weekend but those rain chances do not look impressive.

Tropical update

There are no active systems currently in the Atlantic but the National Hurricane Center is now monitoring two tropical waves near or over Africa for potential development.

The one with higher risk — a 40% chance of forming — is currently still over Africa but could develop into a tropical depression during the later half of the week as it travels west.

Farther west, there’s another tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic with a low, 20% chance of formation. Saharan dust and wind shear will likely hinder development.

Neither of these areas to watch are a concern to South Florida at this time — or ever.

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