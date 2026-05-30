Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This weekend will feature lots of clouds and a chance for showers and storms both today and tomorrow. Rain chances will be a bit more on the spotty side today, but there will be a higher chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon on Sunday. Otherwise, highs this weekend will be in the upper-80s. If you’re going to the beach, the rip current risk is low.

Looking ahead, next week starts off quite wet Monday through Wednesday as moisture pools over the area ahead of a front. Drier air should begin to lower rain chances by the end of the week.