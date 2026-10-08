South Florida is in for another wet and unsettled day as deep tropical moisture and a stalled front keep rain chances high. Meanwhile, Hurricane Isaias continues strengthening in the Gulf, with dangerous conditions expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast Friday into Saturday.

Heavy Downpours and Localized Flooding Today

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected across South Florida Thursday, becoming more widespread during the afternoon and evening.

The greatest rain chances will be along the East Coast metro areas and locations near and north of Alligator Alley.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

Breezier Friday, Another Wet Round Saturday

By Friday, the stalled front will begin lifting farther north as Hurricane Isaias turns toward the northern Gulf Coast. Winds across South Florida will shift out of the southeast and increase, helping push the greatest afternoon storm chances toward the interior and Southwest Florida.

However, the unsettled weather isn’t quite finished. Saturday looks breezy and wet as additional tropical moisture moves into the region from a wave moving through the Caribbean. Heavy downpours could once again lead to areas of street flooding.

Sunday should bring some improvement, with drier air moving in, decreasing rain chances and winds gradually relaxing.

King Tides and Beach Concerns

King Tides will continue bringing the possibility of minor coastal flooding around high tide through the weekend for all of South Florida.

Hurricane Isaias Strengthens in the Gulf

Hurricane Isaias continues to organize over the Gulf of Mexico.

As of the 8am Thursday advisory, Isaias has maximum sustained winds of 80mph and a minimum central pressure of 975mb.

The hurricane is moving east-northeast at 9 mph and is expected to turn northeast later Thursday before turning north Friday.

Additional strengthening is forecast, with Isaias potentially reaching Category 2 intensity before approaching the northern Gulf Coast late Friday or early Saturday.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, to the Bay/Gulf County Line in the Florida Panhandle.

Life-threatening storm surge is a major concern, with 5 to 7 feet along portions of the northern Gulf Coast, including Mobile Bay. Damaging winds and widespread heavy rainfall are also expected, with 3 to 7 inches of rain and isolated totals up to 10 inches.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7