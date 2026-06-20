Happy Saturday, South Florida!

The big story this weekend is the heat! High temperatures will soar into the mid-90s across the area. To make matters worse, it’s extremely humid which sets the stage for dangerous heat all weekend long. Heat advisories are in effect with the heat index climbing up to 110 both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Make sure to take frequent breaks from the heat and drink lots of water.

The good news is we have a decent chance of storms both days to help cool us off. The higher chance of storms comes today with an upper disturbance over Florida helping to increase our storm chances. There will be a bit more drier air tomorrow but still plenty of moisture for scattered storms on Fathers Day. Otherwise, light winds will make for good beach and boating weather.

Looking ahead, the Summer doldrums are in full effect in South Florida next week. Expect daily shower and storm chances with highs in the 90s. Saharan Dust could become an issue by late week.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Arthur is gone. All is quiet in the tropics with saharan dust, dry air, and wind shear dominating the basin. I’m not seeing any signs of tropical mischief for at least the next week — possibly even longer.