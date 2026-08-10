Happy Monday, South Florida!

The big story is the heat today! A heat advisory has been issued for all of Miami-Dade and Broward counties from 11AM to 6PM.

The heat index is expected to peak at 105 – 110 degrees this afternoon. Please remember to drink lots of water and take frequent breaks in the air conditioning when possible.

Otherwise, we can expect isolated storms with highs in the lower-90s.

Looking ahead, a plume of Saharan dust will move across Florida mid-week. This will make our skies extra dusty and keep our rain chances low. It will also be quite hot with highs in the 90s.

The dust will linger into the weekend but we will at least see a slightly better better chance of rain.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

We’re now watching three areas in the Atlantic. The wave by Africa has the best chance to become a storm, but the door out to sea is wide open. I don’t think the other two will do much. Next names up are Cristobal, Dolly, and Edouard.