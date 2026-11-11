Happy Veterans Day, South Florida!

The forecast is warm today with highs in the mid-80s, with partly sunny skies, and scattered showers.

Looking ahead, a strong cold front will sweep across Florida on Friday. Behind it, we’ll turn windy and cooler during the day on Friday.

You’ll need the sweaters on Saturday morning with lows sharply colder in the 50s. It will be the first time we’ve fallen into the 50s since March 22nd in Miami.

Sunday will start off chilly, but overall the afternoons this weekend will be nice with lots of sun and highs in the 70s, though the breeze will build on Sunday.

The nice weather won’t last for long. Another system is expected to quickly enter the picture early next week, bringing us another rain chance sometime next Monday through Wednesday. This will be a common theme this winter due to El Nino.