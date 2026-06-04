South Florida remains under a wet weather pattern today as additional showers and thunderstorms develop across the region.

The biggest concern will be for areas of street flooding, especially in areas that picked up 5 to 6 inches of rain yesterday. Any heavier downpours could quickly lead to standing water on roads and poor drainage flooding.

Clouds, showers, and a Northeast breeze will keep temperatures cooler than recent days, with highs mainly in the low to mid 80’s.

Beach conditions remain hazardous with a high risk of rip currents and rough surf along Atlantic beaches through Friday.

The good news is drier air begins arriving Friday, with Saturday shaping up to be the driest day of the forecast. Rain chances increase again later Sunday and into next week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7