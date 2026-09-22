The fall season has begun. So far, though, it’s only been “rain-fall” for south Florida.

A large stream of clouds with rain and storms continues to flow into the region.

For the time being, we’re dealing with surging moisture from the south. It’s been the supply for heavy downpours and occasional street flooding. Broward County has been highly targeted with with excessive rain (that could continue into Wednesday, as shown above).

Fast forward to the end of the week (probably by Friday) and relief may be on the way! The first front of the fall season is forecast to usher in drier air with a switch in winds. Cooler temperatures? That’s not in the works, although slightly lower humidity could provide a “hint of fall” for the upcoming weekend.