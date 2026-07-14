Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

A heat advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward counties this afternoon. High temperatures will soar into the mid-90s and it will feel as hot as 110 degrees when you factor in the humidity. It’s very important that you stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat this afternoon.

The only hope for today is the chance of a few storms inland this afternoon. A storm or two could build back towards the coast late in the evening just like how we saw last night.

The heat will remain a huge story all week as a hot area of high pressure dominates the region.

In fact, the heat will only worsen towards the end of this week — with record high temperatures possible on Thursday and Friday.

The good news is this very hot pattern will begin to break down this weekend as high pressure begins to break down. This will allow for more tropical moisture to return to Florida, which will allow for higher rain chances to cool us off a little bit.

TROPICAL UPDATE

All is quiet in the tropics as dry air, wind shear, and saharan dust dominate the Atlantic Basin. This is due to the strong El Nino flexing it’s muscles in the Pacific. The National Hurricane Center calls for no development over the next seven days. The next name on the list is Bertha.