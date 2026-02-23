South Florida is feeling more like North Florida today. A strong Northwest wind is bringing in much colder and very dry air. Afternoon highs will struggle to get out of the low 60’s. It will feel even colder thanks to gusty winds.

Tonight into early Tuesday morning will be the coldest stretch of the week. Interior Southwest Florida could dip below freezing, while many other inland areas fall into the 30’s. Along the East coast metro, lows drop into the low 40’s. With the breeze still around, wind chills could fall into the 30s for many areas and that is why interior Broward and Miami-Dade will be under a Cold Weather Advisory. Definitely a bundle-up kind of morning.

Tuesday stays chilly but dry, with highs only reaching the 60’s. After that, temperatures slowly rebound. Wednesday morning will still be cool, but sunshine returns and highs climb back into the 70’s.

By late week and into the weekend, warmer air builds back in and rain chances may start to increase as another front approaches. Details are still being worked out, but for now, expect a cold start to the week followed by a steady warm-up.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7