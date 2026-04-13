Happy Monday, April 13, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. After a soggy week last week, drier air finally moved in just in time for the weekend and left picture perfect conditions across South Florida. There may have been a strong breeze at times but it really felt rather comfortable outside, especially given that April is normally more on the humid side. This morning was no different. Mild temperatures and a nice breeze coming off the water is how we started our day. A few spotty showers did push through the area near the Florida Keys but most areas remained dry.

Today we can expect a lot like what we saw over the weekend – breezy conditions at times, wind gusts reaching up to 30 mph and rain chances remaining on the lower end. High temperatures will once again reach into the lower 80s while humidity levels remain on the comfortable side once again. With a breeze coming off the water, we will occasionally see a few passing clouds but skies will remain relatively bright throughout the day.

Looking ahead through the rest of the week, South Florida should remain mostly dry and relatively quiet. Our wind speeds will finally begin to die down some as we work our way through the middle of the work week. This will allow our afternoon high temperatures to begin to climb. By Wednesday, some South Florida spots may be reaching into the mid 80s as our winds will remain on the lighter side (lighter in comparison to the previous days). The second half of the work week will promise rising humidity levels and warmer temperatures, especially as our winds turn much lighter off the water. A spotty to isolated shower will be possible for the weekend, but for now, rain chances should remain on the lower end.

Have a wonderful day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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