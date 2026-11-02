Keep those umbrellas handy, South Florida! More showers and thunderstorms are expected today, with rain chances around 70–80% and the potential for additional flooding.

Heavy Rain & Flooding Today

Some areas have already received 1–3 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 4–6 inches near Lake Okeechobee. Another 1–3 inches is possible today, with locally higher amounts.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through this evening for the eastern half of South Florida and the Lake Okeechobee region. Heavy downpours could quickly flood streets, especially in already saturated areas.

Highs will stay in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Coastal Flooding & Beach Hazards

King Tides and persistent onshore winds continue to bring minor to moderate coastal flooding around high tide. A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect for Atlantic coastal communities.

A high rip current risk continues through Tuesday evening, with rough surf and hazardous boating conditions.

Drier Days Ahead!

Tuesday will still bring scattered showers and storms, but conditions should gradually improve. By Wednesday and Thursday, expect fewer showers, more sunshine and highs returning to the mid 80’s.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7