WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rough weather in Miami brought rain to a pride parade.

Wilton Manors cancelled its Stonewall Festival Parade that was originally set for Saturday.

Wilton Manors officials said it was a difficult decision made with their fire department and event organizers.

However, they said the remainder of the festival is continuing as planned.

Police said organizers are operating under a weather-watch status and will monitor the weather throughout the night.

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