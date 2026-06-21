WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rough weather in Miami brought rain to a pride parade.
Wilton Manors cancelled its Stonewall Festival Parade that was originally set for Saturday.
Wilton Manors officials said it was a difficult decision made with their fire department and event organizers.
However, they said the remainder of the festival is continuing as planned.
Police said organizers are operating under a weather-watch status and will monitor the weather throughout the night.
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